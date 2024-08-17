Dalradian Resources (LON:DALR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $86.25

Dalradian Resources Inc. (LON:DALR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.25 ($1.10) and traded as high as GBX 87.50 ($1.12). Dalradian Resources shares last traded at GBX 86.25 ($1.10), with a volume of 381 shares.

Dalradian Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.25.

Dalradian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dalradian Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on the development of Curraghinalt project in Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as SA Resources Inc and changed its name to Dalradian Resources Inc in April 2010.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dalradian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalradian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.