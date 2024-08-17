Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

DQ has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC reissued a reduce rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.83.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.28. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $37.92.

Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,728,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,575,000 after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,496,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149,610 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,181,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 228,200 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 103.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 943,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after buying an additional 480,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after buying an additional 409,057 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

