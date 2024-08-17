Darelle Online Solutions (CVE:DAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (CVE:DAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 5500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Darelle Online Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$246,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.19.
About Darelle Online Solutions
Darelle Online Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online raffle lottery system to charities in British Columbia. Its online raffle program enables charitable and nonprofit organizations to create, sell, deliver, and manage their raffle tickets and 50/50 draws through online. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
