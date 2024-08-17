Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter. Data Storage had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.61%.
Data Storage Stock Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:DTST opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.23 million, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. Data Storage has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $8.00.
About Data Storage
