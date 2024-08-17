David Buonasera Sells 10,000 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CTO David Buonasera sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 258,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,990.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MGNI opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.04 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Magnite’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 63,165 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Magnite by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 68,242 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Magnite by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

