Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Short Interest Update

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Decisive Dividend Price Performance
DEDVF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358. Decisive Dividend has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.
About Decisive Dividend
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Decisive Dividend
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What is Put Option Volume?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.