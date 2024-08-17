Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Short Interest Update

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

DEDVF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358. Decisive Dividend has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

