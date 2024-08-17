Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DCTH. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $7.50 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $208.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 290.07% and a negative net margin of 1,080.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth $962,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

