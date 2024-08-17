Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lowered its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,101 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $31,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 748.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.06.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $111.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,612,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,302,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.17.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

