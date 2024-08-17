Dero Price Hits $1.22 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00002062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $17.46 million and approximately $8,869.24 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,162.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.00572142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00111898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00031592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.23 or 0.00252161 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00036307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00071893 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.