dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.57 million and $570.77 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00113218 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010713 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000138 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99873726 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $3,205.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

