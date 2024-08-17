dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $1.00

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.59 million and approximately $3,076.44 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99950378 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $7,488.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

