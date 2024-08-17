DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a report on Wednesday.

DHI Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHX remained flat at $1.76 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 88,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,164. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 million, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.03.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

