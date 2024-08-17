Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 730,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 557,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 710,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,950.00.

Diageo Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $128.62. 616,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo has a 1 year low of $119.48 and a 1 year high of $171.07.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.37%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

