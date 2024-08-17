Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,362 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $75,055,000. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,820,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,963,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.8% during the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,663,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,097,000 after buying an additional 1,387,635 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $33.11. 1,246,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

