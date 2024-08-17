Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 630.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,019,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 38,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.46. 166,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,948. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $41.76.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.