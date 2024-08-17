DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,992 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.30% of DocuSign worth $33,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in DocuSign by 4,338.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

DocuSign Trading Up 0.6 %

DocuSign stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.80. 1,250,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,740. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.23, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $55.41.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $425,374.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,664.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,192 shares of company stock worth $25,095,034 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

