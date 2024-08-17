Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Releases Earnings Results

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 44.87% and a negative return on equity of 68.29%. The business had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter.
Dolphin Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %
Dolphin Entertainment stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.96. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dolphin Entertainment
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.