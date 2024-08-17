Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.92. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

