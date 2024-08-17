DUET Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUET) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

DUET Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DUET Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in DUET Acquisition by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 201,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 125,901 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DUET Acquisition by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC lifted its position in DUET Acquisition by 177.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

