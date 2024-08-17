e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Up 6.2%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $156.89 and last traded at $154.38. 882,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,650,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.43.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $258.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.03.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

