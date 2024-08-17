Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $501.84

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 501.84 ($6.41) and traded as low as GBX 462 ($5.90). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 466 ($5.95), with a volume of 1,850 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,650.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 477.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 500.77.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service (SaaS) solution in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR platform, an API-based SaaS platform, which provides promotions, loyalty, and gifting solutions to its customers; Eagle Eye API Documentation; Eagle Eye Promote that provides businesses with a platform to manage the set-up and execution of digital and physical promotions across various customer touchpoints; Eagle Eye Reward to build and deploy loyalty or customer engagement proposition; and Eagle Eye Gift for retailers to create and control digital and physical gift cards through web-based stored value management systems, and consumer and B2B portals.

