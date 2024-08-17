East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EWBC

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $80.94 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.59 and a 52-week high of $89.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.15.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,111.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $302,668.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,111.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,346 shares of company stock worth $1,531,240 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,582,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,469,000 after purchasing an additional 159,963 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $338,142,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,370,000 after acquiring an additional 751,944 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,279,000 after acquiring an additional 886,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,462,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,145,000 after acquiring an additional 72,746 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.