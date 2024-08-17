eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Lowered by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,001 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up approximately 1.9% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in eBay by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in eBay by 200.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.50. 4,966,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,663,940. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.16.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $565,910. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.