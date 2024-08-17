Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:RNEW) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 121,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.54.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

