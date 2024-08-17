Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.42. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 3,337 shares.
Ellomay Capital Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $170.39 million, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.25.
Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%.
About Ellomay Capital
Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the initiation, development, construction, and production of renewable and clean energy projects in Spain, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Israel. The company owns photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); and one PV plant with an installed capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain.
