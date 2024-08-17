Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,134 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3,535.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 77,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

HRL traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,978. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

