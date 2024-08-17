Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 331 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 11,553.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 510,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,120,000 after buying an additional 505,712 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,513,000 after purchasing an additional 317,437 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 934.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,230,000 after buying an additional 117,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $8,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

In related news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.04. 133,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,366. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.62. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $136.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.55%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

