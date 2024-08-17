Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,773 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,668 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IART. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $832,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after acquiring an additional 120,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,710. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

