Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 248,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,540 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 270,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,553 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.32. 53,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,710. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.43 million, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $39.38.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.68%.

Insteel Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.