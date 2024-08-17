Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SQSP. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Squarespace Stock Up 0.9 %

SQSP stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. 1,483,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,138. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -906.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,543,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,448,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,798,728.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,543,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,448,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,798,728.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $110,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,538 shares of company stock valued at $15,638,308. Corporate insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Profile

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Read More

