Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $809,000 Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,328,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IES in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,239,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in IES by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in IES in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IES by 1,863.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 32,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $4,421,405.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,352,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,600,604.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $8,152,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,134,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,245,713.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 32,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $4,421,405.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,352,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,600,604.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,515 shares of company stock valued at $25,009,029. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IES stock traded down $5.39 on Friday, reaching $170.90. 107,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,032. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.52 and its 200-day moving average is $132.00. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.75 and a one year high of $184.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

