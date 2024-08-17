Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 128 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,464,000 after buying an additional 34,155 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in CorVel by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CorVel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CorVel by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CorVel Price Performance

NASDAQ CRVL traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.73. 34,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,487. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.68. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $321.46.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In other news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 2,473 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.99, for a total value of $744,348.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,554.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 266,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,843,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 2,473 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.99, for a total transaction of $744,348.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,063,554.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,131 shares of company stock valued at $20,442,395 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.