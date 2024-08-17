Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of HealthStream worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,345,000 after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 640,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 494,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,041.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthStream Stock Performance

HSTM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $31.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. StockNews.com cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HealthStream Profile

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

