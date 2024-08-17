Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Up 10.9% in July

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 647,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EHC. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.62. 426,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,842. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $94.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

