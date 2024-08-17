enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06), reports. The company had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million.

enCore Energy Price Performance

EU opened at $3.29 on Friday. enCore Energy has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $606.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enCore Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in enCore Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 37,377 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in enCore Energy during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of enCore Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,082,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 104,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EU has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on enCore Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Report on enCore Energy

About enCore Energy

(Get Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.