ENDRA Life Sciences Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 20th (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, August 20th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 19th.
ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance
NDRA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 23,720,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,370,943. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.
ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About ENDRA Life Sciences
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.
