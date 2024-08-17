EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 8,520,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2,629.4% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,551 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,614.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,868,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,721,000 after buying an additional 1,759,500 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.5% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 14,602,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,924,000 after acquiring an additional 759,994 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,433.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 465,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 22.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,245,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ENLC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

NYSE ENLC traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. 3,130,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,522. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 2.43.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.1325 dividend. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 151.43%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

