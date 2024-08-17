EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded by Tudor Pickering to Strong-Buy

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 4.5 %

ENLC opened at $13.33 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 151.43%.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.