Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $16,080,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the period.

Entegris Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,849. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.69 and its 200-day moving average is $130.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,810 shares of company stock worth $9,605,115. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

