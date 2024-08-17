Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENV. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $63.15 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson cut Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Envestnet from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered Envestnet from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.88.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENV

Envestnet Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ENV traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $62.65. The company had a trading volume of 631,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,217. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $73.04.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.90 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 25.5% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth approximately $434,000.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.