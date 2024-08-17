Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Hawaii Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BOH. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE BOH opened at $65.32 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $160,279.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,223. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 299.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 231,909 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,758,000 after buying an additional 24,031 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

