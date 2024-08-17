Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Element Fleet Management Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Element Fleet Management in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EFN. Raymond James upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.25.

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$27.29 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$18.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.62. The stock has a market cap of C$10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$353.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$333.85 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer William Sutherland acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. In related news, Senior Officer William Sutherland acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. Also, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total value of C$617,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $132,034 and have sold 68,874 shares valued at $1,714,350. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Element Fleet Management



Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Stories

