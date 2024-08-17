Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 17th (EGHT, FRPH, IPW, JD, LPCN, NRG, NRP, OSUR, SBH, SEED)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, August 17th:

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get 8x8 Inc alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

iPower (NYSE:IPW)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for 8x8 Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8x8 Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.