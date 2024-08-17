Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 17th (EGHT, FRPH, IPW, JD, LPCN, NRG, NRP, OSUR, SBH, SEED)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, August 17th:

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

iPower (NYSE:IPW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

