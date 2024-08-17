Ergo Price Hits $0.77 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $59.34 million and approximately $323,526.06 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,937.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.29 or 0.00570581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00112644 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00031711 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.75 or 0.00252386 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00036256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00071918 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,946,172 coins and its circulating supply is 76,947,180 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

