Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

ESPR has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.90 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.17.

ESPR opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $371.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

