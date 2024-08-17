Ethereum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.79 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,604.07 or 0.04395312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $313.22 billion and approximately $6.79 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000566 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00034640 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006707 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010763 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012146 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007818 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001409 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,281,580 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
