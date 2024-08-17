Ethereum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.79 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,604.07 or 0.04395312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $313.22 billion and approximately $6.79 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00034640 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,281,580 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.