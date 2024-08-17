EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CAO Sells $12,757.68 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CAO Jon Ayotte sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $12,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jon Ayotte also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Friday, July 19th, Jon Ayotte sold 3,199 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $79,975.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Jon Ayotte sold 5,688 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $120,358.08.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Jon Ayotte sold 759 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $18,883.92.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EVER stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 631,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $28.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on EVER

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,478,000 after buying an additional 169,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 62.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 517,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 199,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in EverQuote by 18.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.