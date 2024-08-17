EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO David Brainard Sells 914 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $20,674.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 169,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, David Brainard sold 2,043 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $42,821.28.

On Tuesday, May 21st, David Brainard sold 4,327 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $107,958.65.

EverQuote Stock Down 4.0 %

EVER stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $766.38 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVER. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

