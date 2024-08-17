Everscale Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everscale has a total market cap of $109.59 million and approximately $709,536.24 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can now be bought for about $0.0552 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everscale

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,523,733 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,522,571 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

