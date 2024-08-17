Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.17

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 82921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.
Evotec Stock Up 2.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evotec
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.